Infosys named Leader in Applications Management, Digital Operations Services

Bengaluru: Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a Global Leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Applications Management and Digital Operations Services (AMDOS), Q4 2017.

The report published by independent research firm Forrester Research Inc recognizes Infosys with the highest possible scores in the industry momentum, strategy for digital transformation and strategy for personnel criteria.

The Forrester Wave - AMDOS study evaluated 12 top service providers in an in-depth assessment across 26 criteria for capabilities in delivering application management and digital operation services in a growing digital era. These 12 service providers were evaluated under three high-level classifications: Current offerings, Strategy and Market presence, according to a statement.

Welcoming the recognition, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, Ravi Kumar S. said it echoed position of Infosysy as a partner of choice for global enterprises. “Emerging technologies like AI, Automation, Cognitive Computing and Machine Learning are transforming the IT ecosystem like never before. With this rapid change, it has become imperative for every organization to adopt digitization to deliver enhanced value for its clients", he said.

"Infosys believes in harnessing automation in the service of digital transformation and this recognition as a Leader by Forrester for AMDOS reaffirms our vision and strategy of focusing on our clients existing business systems and processes by leveraging newer technologies. We believe this recognition echoes our position as a partner of choice for global enterprises in this space", he said.

Forrester in its report said Infosys is one of the largest India-centric outsourcers and has a relatively high percentage of revenues associated with AMDOS. "Infosys was among the first of the major global systems integrators (GSIs) to embrace design thinking, and they continue to embrace that philosophy as part of their digital transformation strategy. The firm has continually proven its strengths in legacy modernization, analytics and ERP and we are extremely happy that our research reflects the same about Infosys", Forrester said.

Infosys is a Global Leader in Technology Services and consulting having clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From Engineering to Application Development, Knowledge Management and Business Process Management, Infosys help its clients find the right problems to solve effectively. Infosys has a team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, and it is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies.







For all the latest Business & Economy News, download ummid.com App



Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic