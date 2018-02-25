JNU Entrance Exam result for Admission 2018 declared online

New Delhi: The results of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) have been declared online. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) was held in December 2017 for admission to various course in the academic year 2018-19.

How to check JNUEE Dece,mber 2017 Result

Click here to go to JNU official website: jnu.ac.in

Click on the tab marked as 'Admissions'

Click on result of candidates invited for JNUEE 2018-19

Use your Login Name and Password

Click on submit to get the result

Candidates should note that JNUEE Written Test will be followed by Personal Interview which will be held by March 20. The JNUEE Final Merit List will be released by April 15, 2018.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) was conducted on four days from December 27 to December 30, 2017. The administration had in May announced that the entrance exams for all courses would be shifted from the usual period between May and June to December, starting this year, according to PTI.

The decision was taken two years after it was put forward at a meeting of the varsity's Academic Council (AC) and approved at a Standing Committee meeting. It had been put on hold to study its feasibility. "Part-time programmes (diploma and certificate courses) will have 240 seats open," according to the statement, signed by the Registrar.

Soon after the announcement of the decision, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had raised objections about the short notice in announcing the decision and demanded more time to discuss the central university's move to shift its entrance examination from May to December.

Reduction in number of seats for M.Phil and PhD courses has been the bone of contention between the administration on one hand and teachers and students on the other. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is offering 720 seats for M.Phil/PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses. The newly elected JNU students' union office-bearers have taken up fight against seat cuts as one of the major issues.







