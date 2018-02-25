Follow us on
Rift in Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind ends, rival group dissolved

Sunday February 25, 2018 5:26 PM, ummid.com News Network

Markazi Jamia Ahle Hadees

New Delhi: In a major development for Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind in India its rival group on Saturday agreed to dissolve the separate unit it had formed in 2014 and have vowed to work together and strengthen the organization said to be one of the oldest in India.

“This is with great pleasure I am announcing that Salahuddin Maqbool Salafi has agreed to dissolve Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees-e-Hind and vowed to work together with Ameer e Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi. The two have also agreed to work together to strengthen Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind”, Sher Khan Jameel Khan, General Secretary Jamiat Ahle Hadees Birmingham, UK said in a video message.

Sher Khan Jameel Khan was accompanied by Ameer e Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi, President of now dissolved Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees-e-Hind Salahuddin Maqbool, General Secretary Markazi Jamiar Ahle Hadees Haroon Sanabali, Secretary Finance Wakeel Pervez, Maulana Shakeel Meeruthi, Dr Abdul Hakeem Madani and others.

Sher Khan Jameel Khan was working since last few days to end the rift between the two rival factions of All India Jamiat Ahle Hadees. The announcement was finally made on Saturday after a series of meeting Sher Khan Jameel Khan held with the two groups in New Delhi.

Rift in Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind had started sometimes in 2012 following the differences between Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi, the then General Secretary of the organisation, and Salahuddin Maqbool Salafi, Abdul Moeed Madani, former secretary Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Abdul Wahab Khilji, Dr Abdul Hakeem Madani and others. Leveling various allegations against Asghar Imam Ali Mehdi, they tried to stop his re-election as General Secretary or Nazim-e-Aala Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind. Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi however was re-elected in the 2013 Jamiat Ahle Hadees election.

The Jamiat Ahle Hadees was formally split when alleging rigging and irregularities in the election, Salahuddin Maqbool and others formed ‘Jamiat Ahl-e Hadees-e Hind’ in December 2014. The newly formed Jamiat was active for few months after its formation but remained almost defunct in later years. It renewed its activities ahead of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees 2017 election with the sole aim of removing Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi from power. Asghar however not only ensured his re-election but further consolidated power in his hands by elevating him from the post of General Secretary to becoming President or Ameer Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind.

The merger of the rival group with Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees is being welcome in India and abroad, and congratulatory messages are pouring in from well-wishers ever since the video of Sher Khan Jameel Khan accompanied by Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi, Salahuddin Maqbool and others went viral.

In undivided India, Jamiat Ahle Hadees was operational as All India Ahle Hadees Conference, and its top leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who later became first Education Minister of free and liberated India, Sanaullah Amratsari, Abdul Qadir Qasuri, Dawood Ghaznavi and others were at the forefront of the freedom movement in India.

The partition of the country proved a big blow to All India Ahle Hadees Conference and it remained in problem till 1965 when it again renewed its activities under the leadership of the likes of Abdul Wahab Aarvi, Nazeer Ahmad Rahmani, Abdul Waheed Salafi, Abdul Hameed Rahmani, Mukhtar Ahmad Nadvi, Safeeur Rahman Mubakpuri, Hafiz Yehya Dehlvi and others.

