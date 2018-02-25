Nokia 8110 4G launched, to cost around 6,*** rupees

Barcelona (Spain): HMD Global, the company that has the license to make Nokia phones, launched Nokia 8110 4G - a new version of the iconic Nokia 8110 rolled out in 1996, with 4G internet connectivity on Sunday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 held in Barcelona, Spain.

Nokia 8110 4G is take on the legendary original with the same name, and retains the iconic curved slider design. It also adds 4G VoLTE connectivity, a concession to the modern age, and is meant to serve as a 4G feature phone or a companion phone.

The smartphone runs on a ‘Smart Feature OS’, with access to apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps, as a result of HMD Global's partnership with Google. These apps, along with Facebook and Twitter, will be integrated into the smartphone after an upcoming update. It also comes with a revamped Snake game.

The 8110 4G will run an operating system known as Kai OS. Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD global, told CNBC ahead of the launch that the company is working with Google and Facebook to bring apps to the device, which will be available from May and cost 79 euros ($97 or Rs 6,200/- approximately).

Nokia 8110 4G Specification

2G: 900/1800, 3G: WB-CDMA 1/5/8/39, 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20, TDD-LTE 39/40/41/(38)

OS: Smart Feature OS

Chipset: Qualcomm® 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz)

RAM: 512MB LPDDR3

Storage: 4GB eMMC internal memory4

Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display, curved display

Camera: 2MP rear camera

Connectivity/Sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack

Battery2: 1500mAh

FM radio

Audio playback file formats: AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis

Micro SIM slot







