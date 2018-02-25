Follow us on
Nokia 8110 4G launched, to cost around 6,*** rupees

Sunday February 25, 2018 11:48 PM, ummid.com & Agencies

Nokia 8110 4G

Barcelona (Spain): HMD Global, the company that has the license to make Nokia phones, launched Nokia 8110 4G - a new version of the iconic Nokia 8110 rolled out in 1996, with 4G internet connectivity on Sunday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 held in Barcelona, Spain.

Nokia 8110 4G is take on the legendary original with the same name, and retains the iconic curved slider design. It also adds 4G VoLTE connectivity, a concession to the modern age, and is meant to serve as a 4G feature phone or a companion phone.

The smartphone runs on a ‘Smart Feature OS’, with access to apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps, as a result of HMD Global's partnership with Google. These apps, along with Facebook and Twitter, will be integrated into the smartphone after an upcoming update. It also comes with a revamped Snake game.

The 8110 4G will run an operating system known as Kai OS. Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD global, told CNBC ahead of the launch that the company is working with Google and Facebook to bring apps to the device, which will be available from May and cost 79 euros ($97 or Rs 6,200/- approximately).

Nokia 8110 4G Specification

2G: 900/1800, 3G: WB-CDMA 1/5/8/39, 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20, TDD-LTE 39/40/41/(38)
OS: Smart Feature OS
Chipset: Qualcomm® 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz)
RAM: 512MB LPDDR3
Storage: 4GB eMMC internal memory4
Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display, curved display
Camera: 2MP rear camera
Connectivity/Sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack
Battery2: 1500mAh
FM radio
Audio playback file formats: AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis
Micro SIM slot


