338 workers conferred with Prime Minister’s Shram Awards



[Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu giving away the Prime Minister Shram Awards, in New Delhi on February 26, 2018. Minister of State for Labour and Employment (I/C) Santosh Kumar Gangwar is also seen.]

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday honored 338 workers with Prime Minister’s Shram Awards for the Year 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Awardees are employed in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the Central and State Government and Private Sector Units with 500 or more workers. The awards are also given to those workmen, who have risked their lives or made supreme sacrifice of laying down their lives in the conscientious discharge of their duties.

Public Sector workers bagged 232 Awards while 106 Awards were bagged by Private Sector. Awards were also bagged by group of workmen together. Out of 338 Awardees twenty were Women and two were posthumously awarded.

"These awards are given in recognition to those who have distinguished record of performance, demonstrated devotion towards duty of a high order, specific contribution in the field of productivity, safety, quality, proven innovative abilities, conservation of resources, presence of mind and exceptional courage", Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

Shram Ratna Award is the highest Awards in Shram Awards. This award, which carries a cash prize of Rs.2 lakh and a Citation, was conferred on Subrata Kumar, Charge hand (Diesel) (Special grade) in Tata Steel Limited, Jamshedpur for his exemplary contributions in 2012. Five Women workers were awarded Shram Bhushan Awards out of the 46 Awardees in the category for 2011 to 2016. Each Award Carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 and a Citation.

"There were four Shram Bhushan Awardees in 2011 which includes one woman worker from PSU and two workers from PRS; two from PSU and six including one woman worker from PRS in 2012; four workers from PSU and three workers from PRS in 2013; seven workers from PSU and two workers from PRS in 2014; two including one woman worker from PSU and Two workers from PRS in 2015; and ten including one woman worker from PSU and two including one woman worker from PRS in 2016", the ministry said.

Out of 129 Awardees in Shram Vir/ Veerangana Awards category, four were women workers from 2011 to 2016. Each Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/- and a Citation. In 2011, there were twenty seven worker from PSU and six workers from PRS who won Shram Vir/ Veerangana awardees; thirteen including one woman worker from PSU and seven workers from in 2012 ; nine workers from PSU and six workers from PRS in 2013: eleven workers from PSU and eight including one woman worker from PRS in 2014; eighteen workers from PSU and six including one woman worker from PRS in 2015; and twelve including one woman worker from PSU and six including one woman worker from PRS in 2016.

"There are eleven women workers out of 162 Awardees in the Shram Shri/ Shram Devi Awards category for 2011 to 2016. Each Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,000/- and a Citation. In 2011, there were 21 Shram Shri/ Shram Devi awardees, including five women workers from PSU and eight workers from PRS; in 2012, 32, including One Woman worker from PSU and 9 workers from PRS; in 2013 10, including one woman worker from PSU and eight including one worker from PRS; in 2014 there are 18, including One Woman worker from PSU and Eight including One Woman worker from PRS; in 2015 Twenty including One Woman worker from PSU and Eight workers from PRS; and in 2016 Twelve workers from PSU and Eight workers from PRS", the ministry said.

