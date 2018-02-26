Intermodal Stations to come up in 15 cities; Nagpur, Varanasi selected as pilot projects



[A virtual image of Santiago Intermodal Station in Santiago de Compostela, Spain shows what an Intermodal Staion can look like. Owner-Adif, Architects-Rafael Moneo. Won second prize in Competition structural analysis held in 2012.]

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has conducted detailed pre-feasibility studies for setting up Intermodal Stations at Nagpur and Varanasi, and the development of DPRs for this is in final stages of completion. Fifteen cities across the country have been prioritized for development of IMS of which Nagpur and Varanasi have been selected as pilot projects.

"Intermodal Stations are terminal infrastructure which integrate various transportation modes like rail, road, mass rapid transit system, bus rapid transit,inland waterways , auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehiclesetc, so that people can move from one mode to another seamlessly, with minimum use of automobiles", Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said Monday.

"In most cities today, transport hubs like bus terminals, railway stations and others are located far from each other. So, inter-modal transfers create pressure on the already congested roads. By bringing the different transport modes at one point, Intermodal Stations (IMS) will reduce congestion on roads and also vehicular pollution. Intermodal Stations (IMS) will also aid in city decongestion by encouraging the use of public transportation and by effectively using ring roads and National Highways for entry and evacuation of inter-city bus traffic", the ministry said.

Intermodal Stations (IMS) are being planned in an integrated manner along with road network development through new connecting roads, bridges, flyovers etc. The stations will cater to passenger volumes for the next 30 years and will have world-class amenities like Footover Bridges (FOBs) with travellators, subways, common waiting rooms, clean toilets and restrooms, integrated public information systems, modern fire-fighting and emergency response services, convenience stores, lifts and escalators, adequate circulation space and commercial establishments.

"The implementation and operation of the IMS will be done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Railways and respective State Governments. Members of the SPV will provide paid up capital or land as part of their equity contribution to the SPV", the ministry said.

"MoRTH/NHAI will fund the construction of the terminal infrastructure including railway infrastructure, ISBT, common areas (concourse, waiting rooms, transport retail), parking and other station facilities. Indian Railways / State Government will provide the land for construction of the IMS. Construction and O&M will be bid out to a private concessionaire on a hybrid annuity model (HAM)", it said.

"The commercial development rights will be bid out on a PPP mode, post commencement of operations of the IMS. The returns from commercial development will be used to recover the construction costs. Detailed master planning is being finalized along with road augmentation plans and required modal integrations. Stakeholder consultations are being conducted across key agencies and local administrations for both Nagpur and Varanasi", the ministry said.

