Kerala SSLC 2018 Revised Date Sheet: English Second to be held on March 28

Monday February 26, 2018 12:34 PM, ummid.com News Network

SSLC 2018 Time Table

Thiruvananthapuram: The Second Language English exam of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 which was scheduled for March 12 earlier has been postponed to March 28 now, the General Education Department, Govt of Kerala, said.

Accordingly, the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exam 2018 which was supposed to end on March 26 will now end on March 28, General Education Department Pareeksha Bhawan Kerala said. As per the time table or date sheet released earlier, the 2018 SSLC Class 10 exam was to end with Social Sciences paper to be held on March 26, 2018. Now the exam will end with English Second Paper to be held on March 28.

All other papers will be held as per the Kerala SSLC 2018 Date Sheet released earlier by the General Education Department Govt of Kerala on its official website.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Kerala Education Department SSLC Class X 2018 exam will begin on March 07, 2017 with First Language Paper 1 as the first paper. The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 19, Physics paper on March 14, Chemistry on March 21 and Biology on March 22, 2018.

The Pareeksha Bhawan conducts the SSLC examination in the state of Kerala. Over five lakh students participate in the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 or Class X Examinations 2017. Apart from the SSLC examination, Pareeksha Bhawan also conducts other examinations, for certification of qualified teaching faculty through KTET and other similar examinations.

