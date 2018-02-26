Follow us on
Turkey's first domestically produced car to be rolled out by 2021

Monday February 26, 2018 3:59 PM, UNA-OIC

Turkey's Own Car

Ankara: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday said that the prototype of Turkey's first indigenous automobile would be ready next year and sales will begin in two to three years.

"The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous car will be ready in 2019 and mass production will be completed in 2020-2021," Yildirim said at a provincial congress of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party in the northwestern province of Bursa, AA News reported.

"As the government, we will further increase our production capacity, competitiveness, and research and development capacity. By accelerating technology transfer, we will produce more domestic products," he added.

Turkey launched a joint venture to produce its first domestically-produced car in November last year. Five local firms Anadolu Group, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding, will jointly manufacture Turkey's first car.

"The record economic growth in 2017 continues with an increase in exports and employment," Yildirim said underlining that Turkey continued to grow and develop "at a time when even the strongest economies of the world are hit by a crisis."

Last year, Turkey's economy expanded 5.3 percent in the first quarter and 5.4 percent in the second. In the third quarter, the economy became the fastest-growing among G20 countries, showing a double-digit (11.1 percent) growth performance.

