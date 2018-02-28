CBSE relaxes passing criteria for Class X students of 2018 batch

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday relaxed the passing criteria for the Class 10 students who are appearing for the March 20108 CBSE board exams.

In an official circular released Tuesday the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has decided to implement overall 33% pass mark criteria for this batch of students only — they don’t need to secure 33% separately in board exams and internal assessments.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) further said that the examination committee of the board has taken this decision owing to the fact that students appearing for the CBSE Class X March 2018 exam are coming from different assessment background. Students should however note that the revised passing criteria for CBSE Class 10 students is only for 2018.

“The examination committee of the board in its meeting held on February 16 after considering the circumstances and the facts that the current batch of class X: 2018 is coming from a different assessment background while they were in class IX (in 2017) resolved to approve the following for this batch of class-X appearing in 2018 examinations as a one-time measure", the CBSE circular said.

"The current batch, which is taking class 10 examination in 2018 with five main subjects (having 20 marks as internal assessment component as per scheme of studies), may be exempted from the mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having component of 20 marks internal assessment and board examination of 80 marks. They need to secure 33% (both taken together) in the subject to be able to pass that subject,” the CBSE circular said.

According to the CBSE Date Sheet and Time Table for the 2018 Class 12 and Class 10 board released earlier, Class 10 and Class 12 exam both will begin on March 05, 2018. While 2018 CBSE Class 10 exams will start with Informationa & Communication Technology, DYNAMIC OF RETAIL, AUTOMOBILE TECH and other such subjects, Class 12 exams will begin with English language as first paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. CBSE regulates and supervises the development of education in the country. The primary function of the CBSE includes preparing academic programmes and organising examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students. CBSE was established in 1962. CBSE affiliates all Kendriya Vidyalayas, all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools and most of the schools approved by central government of India.





