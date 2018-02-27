Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018: Admit Cards will be available shortly

Jaipur: The Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the candidates who have applied to appear for Rajasthan Police Constable Examination to be in March 2018 will be released shortly, the official statement said.

"Rajasthan Police Constable Examination is starting from 7th March 2018. Admit Cards will be available shortly", a message posted on Rajasthan Police Recruitment Portal said. Once released the Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2018 Admit Card can be downloaded from official website: rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com .

Earlier reports had said that admit cards for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam will be released today at 09:00 om. With the latest statement posted on the website, all reigstered candidates should note that their Admit Card or Hall Ticket can be made available for download any moment on or befroe 09:00 pm today.

Rajasthan Police Constable Examination will be held to fill a total of 5500 (5390+110) vacancies. A detailed notification of the exam was released on October 18, 2017.

The exam will be online computer based comprising of objective type questions of total 75 marks. There will be negative marks for incorrect answers. The minimum cut off for General and OBC candidates is 40%, for SC/ ST candidates 30% and 25% for Saharia candidates of Baran district. Candidates qualifying the computer based exam will be called for physical test. Different criteria of physical standard are also mentioned in the notification.

To qualify for the Physical Test a candidate needs to score minimum 45% aggregate. For SC/ST OBC and women candidates required pass percent is 40%, for local SC, ST candidates of tribal sub plan area and it is 35% and for saharia tribe of district Baran minimum qualifying marks is 30% aggregate..





