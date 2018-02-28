NEET 2018: 43 new exam centres added, check here if your city is in the list

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the government has added 43 new exam centres for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, taking the total number of NEET exam centres to 150.

“Forty-three new centres granted for #NEET2018 exam. For the first time NEET exam would be conducted in 150 cities. In 2017 NEET exam was conducted in 107 cities,” he tweeted, adding that the decision has bee taken to make it easier for the students to reach the venues.

“All the cities from where 4,000 and more candidates have applied and which were not the centres in 2017 have been added as centre cities for #NEET2018 exam,” the minister said.

The CBSE NEET (UG) 2018, conducted for admission to various medical courses, will be held on Sunday May 06, 2018. The last date to apply for NEET 2018 is March 09. Online application process began on February 8, and March 9 is the last date to register. Last year the exam was held on May 07, 2017.

New centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (2), Gujarat (3), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (4), Tamil Nadu (2), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), West Bengal (3), Uttar Pradesh (3) and one new centre each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand, according to PTI.

NEET 2018 Age Limit

The minimum age for candidates applying for the NEET-UG is 17 years. This is applicable for All India Quota Seats as well as State Quota Seats. The upper age limit is 25 years. There is relaxation of 5 years for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

Requirement Of Aadhaar Number

For Indian citizens and ordinary residents of India, Aadhaar Number is a requirement to fill up the online application of NEET(UG), 2018 in all States except J&K, Assam and Meghalaya.

For NRIs, Aadhaar or Passport Number is required for filling up of the online application of NEET(UG), 2018.

For Foreign Nationals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI’s), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO’s), Passport Number is the mandatory requirement for filling up of the online application of NEET(UG), 2018.

At the time of filling application form NEET(UG), 2018, the candidates will have to enter their AADHAAR number, name, date of birth & gender and give their consent to CBSE to validate the information provided by them with the UIDAI’s database. In case, these particulars do not match, the candidate will not be able to fill the application form of NEET(UG), 2018. Therefore, the candidates are advised to ensure that their AADHAAR card has correct details of their name, date of birth & gender as per school records. If there is some mismatch in these details, the candidates should immediately get it corrected in AADHAAR data or school records, as the case may be.

Educational Qualifications

General category candidates must have 50% in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and has cleared Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English separately. Adding to it there is an entrance test which needs to be passed for appearing in the NEET-UG exam. A candidate has to obtain minimum 50 percentile in the same.

Subjects and Pattern of NEET-UG Exam

The NEET-UG examination is mainly based on three subjects i.e, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There are 180 multiple-choice questions with a time-limit of three hours. A correct answer fetches 04 marks, while a wrong answer has 1 mark deducted.

The duration of paper would be 03 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.

How to Apply for NEET 2018

Students willing to appear for NEET 2018 should go to the CBSE NEET 2018 website: cbseneet.nic.in, click on the link marked with " Apply Online " and follow the instruction.

The CBSE Board will conduct NEET 2018 (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) for selecting students for admission into various medical and dental courses such as MBBS and BDS. NEET examination is one of the hardest examination.

For admission in medical courses, this is the only medical entrance test organized that is why a large number of students show up for this exam. It can be cracked easily by implementing the NEET 2018 Preparation Tips given in this article. With this article, we are providing you the NEET 2018 Preparation Tips which will help you to score better in this examination.

The board will conduct the test as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (amended in 2016) and the Dentists Act, 1948 (also amended in 2016). From this year onwards, NEET 2018 would also be considered for admission to Ayush courses in alternative medicines.

The CBSE had in the last week denied reports of a change in the syllabus of NEET 2018.

"The Syllabus of NEET(UG), 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET(UG), 2017. There is no change in the syllabus for NEET(UG), 2018", the CBSE said in an official statement.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test or NEET is the one examination which would be considered for filling around 54,000 restorative seats the nation over. This examination is likewise valid for applying to private universities across the country.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. As per reports, NEET has been made compulsory for AYUSH courses as well. Also, students from NIOS are eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam, suggest reports.





