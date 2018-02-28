Follow us on
Karti Chidambaram arrested in Chennai, brought to New Delhi

Wednesday February 28, 2018 3:15 PM, ummid.com & Agencies

Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi/Chennai: Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, has been arrested by the CBI. Karti had landed at Chennai airport from London Wednesday morning when the sleuths arrested him.

Soon after the arrest, Karti was taken to New Delhi. He will be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Karti Chidambaram in the court.

Karti was under the lense INX Media money laundering case. The CBI arrested him today saying he was not cooperating in the investigation.

The CBI has alleged that firms having links with Karti had influenced FIPB approval for Rs 305 crore irregular investment in INX media. This took place in 2007 when P Chidambaram, his father, was the Finance Minister.

The FIR has been registered against Karti, INX Media along with eight others and unknown officials of the finance ministry. FIPB was a national agency of central government with the remit to consider and recommend foreign direct investment (FDI) that does not come under the automatic route.

The arrest of Karti drew angry reactions from the Congress party which labelled his arrest as "vendetta" and "diversionary tactic" by the Modi government to hide its scams and "mal-governance". Karti Chidambaram's arrest would not deter the party from speaking the truth to hold the government accountable, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected Congress allegations and said that no one was above the law.

"I believe no one should consider oneself above the law of the country. The corrupt are being sent to jail under the law which is taking its own course in the matter" BJP leader Sambit Patra. "I see no reason why any political party should cry vendetta. This is law, not vendetta".

 

