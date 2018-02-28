Bhopal: Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav has won the election in Kolaras assembly seat by 8,000 votes, Election Commission officials said after counting of votes ended today evening. Mahendra Singh defeated Devendra Jain of BJP in Kolaras.

Congress has also won the Mungaoli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh where by-election was held on Saturday.

07:15 pm Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav has won Mungaoli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh where by-election was held on Saturday, election commission sources said after counting of votes ended today evening. Brijendra Singh defeated Bai Sahib of BJP by 2,124 votes.

Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading in Kolaras assembly seat where counting of votes is still underway. Mahendra Singh is contesting against Devendra Jain of BJP in Kolaras. Reports after 13th round of counting said the Congress candidate in Kolaras is ahead of his BJP rival by 4,061 votes.

03:15 pm Congress candidates in Mungaoli and Kolaras, both the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on Saturday, have further consolidated their lead margins after the 9th round of vote count.

According to the latest information from counting centres, Congress candidates are ahead of their BJP rivals in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats. Congress’s lead surges to 4,250 votes in Mungaoli after 9th round of counting whereas in Kolaras Congress lead went up to 2,610 votes.

12:45 pm Congress candidates in Mungaoli and Kolaras, both the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on Saturday, have further consolidated their lead margins after the 5th round of vote count.

According to the latest information from counting centres, Congress candidates are ahead of their BJP rivals in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats. Congress’s lead surges to 2,040 votes in Mungaoli after 5th round of counting whereas in Kolaras Congress lead went up to 2,470 votes.

11:45 am Congress candidates in Mungaoli and Kolaras, both the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on Saturday, have consolidated their lead margins after the 4th round of vote count.

According to the latest information from counting centres, Congress candidates are ahead of their BJP rivals in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats. Congress’s lead surges to 1,516 votes in Mungaoli after fourth round of counting whereas in Kolaras Congress lead went up to 1,583 votes.

11:15 am Congress candidates in Mungaoli and Kolaras both the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on Saturday are ahead of their rivals of the ruling BJP, latest trends available at 11:15 am said.

In Mungaoli assembly seat, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav is leading over BJP by 1,300 votes in the third round of counting. BJP has fielded Bai Sahib Yadav in Mugaoli. Likewise, Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading by 1,373 votes in Kolaras by-polls. The BJP has fielded Devendra Jain in Kolaras.

10:45 am Congress and BJP candidates are in neck-and-neck battle in Mungaoli assembly seat where counting of vote is still underway. According to the trends after initial rounds of counting, BJP candidate Bai Sahib Yadav has bagged some 3,905 votes whereas Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav has got 3,800 votes in Mungaoli.

In Kolaras assembly seat, Congress candidate is ahed of BJP's Devendra Jain, according to the latest trends at 10:45 am.

10:15 am Congress candidates are leading their rivals from the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh where counting of votes is still underway.

The counting of votes for Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats began today morning amid tight security. BJP's Bai Sahib Yadav is trailing Congress' Brijendra Singh Yadav in Mungaoli, while in Kolaras Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav is ahead of BJP's Devendra Jain by 832 votes, the trends after initial rounds of counting said.

The two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). The two assembly segments are part of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Guna Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling were held in Mungaoli and Kolaras on February 24. Mugaoli recorded a voters' turnover of 77.05 whereas Kolaras saw 70.4 percent voter turnout.

Mungaoli and Kolaras had seen high-voltage campaigns from the ruling BJP and the Congress that's keen on retaining the two seats. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the BJP campaign with a host of ministers, Congress lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia led the opposition attack.

Riding on mass support base of party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress is hoping for wins in both the seats. The party is so confident of its victory that the Congress IT Cell had issued an invitation to media on Tuesday itself for the “victory” celebrations at the Pradesh Congress Committee office at 11 am on Wednesday.

