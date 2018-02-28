MAH MBA/MMS CET 2018 Hall Ticket released online

Mumbai: The Directorate of Technical Education, Govt of Maharashtra (DTE Maharashtra) on Wednesday released the Hall Ticket, Call Letter, also known as Admit Card of the cdnidates who have registered to appear for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2018.

How to download MHA MBA/MMS CET 2018 Hall Ticket

The MBA MMS CET 2018 Hall Ticket (Admit Card or Call Letter) of the registered candidates are available on DTE Maharashtrea CET 2018 website. They can be downloaded through candidate login. Follow the steps given below to download the MAH CET 2018 Hall Ticket.

Go to officiet MAH CET website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mbacet2018

Click on the yellow link marked with "Click here to download hall ticket"

Login using Registration No/Roll No

Enter Date of Birth and Password

Enter the code as seen

Click on Submit

Click on appropriate button to download and take printout of your hall ticket.

Candidates should note that the last date to download the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2018 Hall Ticket is March 11, 2018. MAH MBA/MMS CET 2018 will be held in online mode on March 10 and 11, 2018. The MHA MBA/MMS CET 2018 result will be declared on March 19, 2018.

Government of Maharashtra has established a State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET CELL) under Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) as per the provision in Section 10 of Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015, (Herein after called the Act). The Maharashtra CET Cell conducts the MAH- MBA/MMS CET for admission to First Year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2018-19.

