Apologise or stay away: AMU students union to President Kovind

Aligarh: After initially saying it will welcome President Ramnath Kovind when he visits the university for its Convocation, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) has now demanded apology from the visiting guest for his 2010 remark about Islam and Christianity.

"If he (Kovind) fails to apologize, he should stay away from the university," AMUSU Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rather said.

Ramnath Kovind, a BJP spokesperson in 2010, while commenting on the Ranganath Misra Commission’s recommendation of reservation to socially and economically backward religious and linguistic minorities, had said “Islam and Christianity are alien to India”, hence they are not like Sikhs who have been given reservation on similar ground.

“There is resentment among the students against the statement. Either the President should apologise for his statement or should refrain from attending the convocation”, Rather said, adding that the President should accept that all religions are equal.

Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to visit the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on March 07, 2018 for its annual convocation. Kovind’s visit to AMU will be after 32 long years by President of India. Pranab Mukhrejee had visited the AMU campus in 2017 on the occasion of 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. Pranab’s visit to the AMU Campus took place few months after he retired as President of India.

The AMUSU had earlier said it will welcome Kovind on the campus but will not allow MPs, MLAs or RSS activists to accompany him.

“The students' union will boycott the convocation ceremony and protest against the VC if people affiliated with RSS are invited”, AMUSU Secretary Mohammed Fahad said, accusing the Vice Chancellor of saffronising the institution for his own vested interest.



