HC allows students above 25 yrs of age to apply for NEET 2018

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednedsay stayed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification regarding the upper age limit and allowed students above 25 years of age to appy for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018.

Students should that the Delhi High Court in its intermi stay order has only allowed the students to apply for the exam. It's not a guarentee that the students will also be allowed to sit in NEET 2018. A final decision is likely to be taken during the next hearing on April 06.

Two MBBS aspirants from Kerala filed a petition challenging the Medical Council of India’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively. The students in their petition said that such a decision was against the Supreme Court direction which had held that there should not be any age limit for appearing in the NEET that is held for MBBS admission.

Interestingly, the Delhi HC order came five days after the Supreme Court of India dismissed a similar petition filed by a group of students who sought relaxation of age to appear in National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The CBSE NEET (UG) 2018, conducted for admission to various medical courses, will be held on Sunday May 06, 2018.

The Supreme Court had in the last year cancelled the NEET upper age limit asserting that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could not have fixed the age limit by way of notice on the Medical Council of India (MCI) instructions. The students said if the SC can allow age relaxation in 2017 why not this year?

The students had sought the Supreme Court's direction to appear in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination. The court however dismissed their petition. The NEET-UG examination 2018 will be held on Sunday May 06.

The NEET-UG examination is mainly based on three subjects i.e, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There are 180 multiple-choice questions with a time-limit of three hours. A correct answer fetches 04 marks, while a wrong answer has 1 mark deducted. The duration of paper would be 03 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.

For all the latest Education News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic