Follow us on
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career
HC allows students above 25 yrs of age to apply for NEET 2018

Thursday March 1, 2018 9:15 AM, ummid.com News Network

NEET 2018 Age Limit

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednedsay stayed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification regarding the upper age limit and allowed students above 25 years of age to appy for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018.

Students should that the Delhi High Court in its intermi stay order has only allowed the students to apply for the exam. It's not a guarentee that the students will also be allowed to sit in NEET 2018. A final decision is likely to be taken during the next hearing on April 06.

Two MBBS aspirants from Kerala filed a petition challenging the Medical Council of India’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively. The students in their petition said that such a decision was against the Supreme Court direction which had held that there should not be any age limit for appearing in the NEET that is held for MBBS admission.

Interestingly, the Delhi HC order came five days after the Supreme Court of India dismissed a similar petition filed by a group of students who sought relaxation of age to appear in National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The CBSE NEET (UG) 2018, conducted for admission to various medical courses, will be held on Sunday May 06, 2018.

The Supreme Court had in the last year cancelled the NEET upper age limit asserting that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could not have fixed the age limit by way of notice on the Medical Council of India (MCI) instructions. The students said if the SC can allow age relaxation in 2017 why not this year?

The students had sought the Supreme Court's direction to appear in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination. The court however dismissed their petition. The NEET-UG examination 2018 will be held on Sunday May 06.

The NEET-UG examination is mainly based on three subjects i.e, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There are 180 multiple-choice questions with a time-limit of three hours. A correct answer fetches 04 marks, while a wrong answer has 1 mark deducted. The duration of paper would be 03 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.

For all the latest Education News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic

Share this page
More Headlines
Infosys named Leader in Applications Management, Digital Operations Services
JNU Entrance Exam result for Admission 2018 declared online
Bollywood diva Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest at 54
Aurangabad Ijtema begins with enthusiasm, and amid controversy
Shah Rukh Khan shows Arnab Goswami why they call him 'King of witty remarks'
Bharti Airtel, Huawei test run 5G service in India
Anaesthesia, Surgery can affect memory of patients
From 2019, NCRET syllabus to be reduced by half: HRD Minister
Will not spare anyone, Modi says days after looters fled the country
International Apparel and Textile Fair IATF Dubai Spring/Summer edition in April 2018
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Information Bulletin released online
EC merely watches as basic ethics in elections decline: VC NALSAR University
Girl student beheaded outside school in Madhya Pradesh
SC rejects students' plea seeking age relaxation for NEET 2018
Not wink, Science page has got this Yemeni 16 million followers on Facebook
BJP reduced to 99, Gujarat Minister blames butchers, those opposing triple talaq bill
AMU organises national seminar on ‘Marathi: Its Correlation with Other Languages’
Army Chief's comments similar to ones made by BJP, RSS spokespersons: AIUDF
Banaras varsity play glorifying Nathuram Godse sparks controversy
Has RSS Chief realised communal tension not good for India's rise? Reports say so
Qasim Saif, Garima Vaish secure top rank in CS Foundation 2017 exam
Fresh warning issued over Artificial Intelligence threat - this time by 24 experts
Maharashtra board rules out re-exam amid reports of HSC English paper leak
Kamal Haasan launches Makkal Needhi Maiam aka People's Justice Front
 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com