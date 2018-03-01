Mumbai/Hyderabad: The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad centre on Wednesday called off hunger strike after most of their deamands were met but continue to boycott classes in support of the protests in TISS Mumbai, Tuljapur and Guwahati.

The students of TISS Hyderabad called off their hunger strike after Acting Director Prof Shalini Bharat agreed to waive off the tuition and hostel charges of SC, ST and OBC students who are pursuing various courses on the campus. However, they continued to boycott classes even on Wednesday demanding continuation of the central government’s post-matric scholarship scheme in the other three TISS campuses in the country.

TISS students in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tuljapur and Guwahati are on strike since more than a week now because of the students mainly from the reserved categories are facing due to the delay in receiving post matric scholarship.

“It’s our right to get the scholarship, and until all our demands are fulfilled, we’re not calling off the strike. Our fight is not just against the TISS administration, but this government as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the OBC card in the last elections, but his policies are excluding students from marginalised sections from education", Fahad Ahmed, General Secretary, TISS Students’ Union, said.

TISS students have been on strike since February 21 after the university administration asked many of them, who have been chosen for government scholarships but are yet to get the money, to clear their dues related to tuitions, dining and hostel fees. Following the protest by the students, the administration allowed them to use college facilities despite the pendency of dues.

"Students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who are yet to receive their Government of India Post Matric Scholarship, can continue with their respective courses, stay in TISS hostels and use the dining facilities, despite their dues on account of these charges to the institute", TISS administration said in a statement.

The students however said they will not call off their strike untill all their demands are met. "This offer does not address our charter of demands. The administration is not bothered about out concerns. Several universities and scholars are supporting us except the TISS administration. We are not going to budge from our stand or our charter of demands", Fahad Ahmed said while talking to PTI.



