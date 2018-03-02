Last date to apply for Indian Railways Group D posts extended

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Thursday extended the last date to apply for Group D posts and also allowed blind candidates to apply for the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) exams.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has started receiving from Saturday February 10, 2018 online applications through the Indian Railways website to fill more than 26,000 posts for assistant loco pilots and technicians, and over 62,000 Group D posts in different categories.

The last date to apply for exactly 62,907 RRB CEN 02/2018 Group D posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix was set as March 12, 2018, and for loco pilots and technicians was March 5. According to the latest information the last date to apply for both has now been extended till March 31.

In response to a petition filed by the National Federation of the Blind, the Railway Ministry informed the court that blind candidates will also be allowed to apply for the Railway recruitment exams. The Indian Railways had earlier also revised the age limit. This came following massive protests in Bihar and other parts of country.

Candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) exam will be Computer based test (CBT) and it will contain questions on reasoning, aptitude and skills. On the basis of the computer-based test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How To Apply

Candidates willing to appear for RRB CEN 02/2018 computer based test can follow the steps given below to submit online application. Before that the must read Eligibility criteria and other necessary details given on this page.

Click here to go to Indian Railways website: IndianRailways.gov.in

Click on the tabe marked as "Recruitment" right on the home page

Select the region

Click on the appropriate link to apply online.

The candidates can apply for this posts online in the Official Website. A separate website will be launched for the application of this Recruitment. The application link will be updated in the respected RRBs Official websites. Each website of the zones and divisions will have separate apply online links.

RRB CEN 02/2018 Group D posts include Track Maintainer grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Helpers in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Signal & Telecommunication departments, porter, etc.



Railway Group- D Eligibility Criteria 2018

The candidates who are applying for this job must have passed 10th Class or ITI from the institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent (or) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

OR

10th Pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI from the institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

The candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the Group- D Recruitment 2018 are eligible to apply for Group-D Posts. The Railway Department do not check the eligibility criteria at the time of the examination. Document to prove the eligibility will be required at the time of the document verification.

Age Limit

Candidates, who have cleared class 10th with (or without) ITI or NAC in the relevant trade, must be under the age limit between 18 years to 31 years as on 01.07.2018. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for the Reserved Category students. The details regarding the Relaxation criteria will be notified of the detailed version of RRB CEN 02/2018. "Age relaxation restored for various categories of candidates by further extending relaxation by 2 more years", the ministry said.

Application Fee

The application fee of the form is Rs 250/- for ST/SC/Ex-S/PWD/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward Classes. Other candidates excluding the above categories will be charged Rs 500/- as the application fee. The payment for the application fee can be done online (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) or SBI Bank Challan or Post Office Bank Challan. The deadlines for the fee payment are different for different modes.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be Computer based test (CBT) and it will contain questions on reasoning, aptitude and skills. On the basis of the computer-based test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The level of the exam completely depends upon the educational qualification of the candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was established in 1988. It is responsible for the appointment of new employees to work for various posts at Indian Railways. It calls eligible candidates for recruitment of various Technical, Non-Technical and Para Medical Posts in Group A, B, C and D Cadres through Online Application / Offline Application Format.

Besides Mumbai other RRB Regions are: RRB Allahabad NTPC Result 2016, RRB Mumbai NTPC Result 2016, RRB Ajmer NTPC Result 2016, RRB Secunderabad NTPC Result 2016, RRB Kolkata NTPC Result 2016, RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Result 2016. RRB Bhopal NTPC Result 2016, RRB Chennai NTPC Result 2016, RRB Bhubaneswar NTPC Result 2016, RRB Patna NTPC Result 2016, RRB Bangalore NTPC Result 2016, RRB Ranchi NTPC Result 2016, RRB Thiruananthapuram NTPC Result 2016, RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Result 2016, RRB Guwahati NTPC Result 2016, RRB Chandigarh NTPC Result 2016, RRB Bilaspur NTPC Result 2016, RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Result 2016, RRB Siliguri NTPC Result 2016, RRB Malda NTPC Result 2016, RRB Jammu & Srinagar NTPC Result 2016

