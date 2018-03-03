Shillong: Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly today with the ruling Congress emerging as the single largest party after winning 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls on February 27..

The National People's Party (NPP) was at the second position with 19 seats, according the results, UDP and allies won 08 seats and other won 09 seats. The BJP, which contested 47 seats, could win only 02 seats in Meghalaya.

03:00 am A hung assembly looks certain in Meghalaya as no political party is close to half way mark in the house of 60. According to the trends at 03:00 pm, the ruling Congress has won 16 seats and is leading in 06 others.

The NPP has also won 16 seats and is leading in 02 others. UDP and allies have won 07 seats and are leading in 02 seats. The BJP has won just 01 seat and is leading in 01 other. These are just trends after initial rounds of counting. The final results are expected to be declared by today afternoon.

11:30 am The ruling Congress is set to retain power in Meghalaya where counting of votes to elect the new assembly began today morning. According to trends at 11:30 am, Congress candidates are leading in 27 seats, NPP is leading in 14 seats, UDP+ leading in 06 seats and BJP candidates ahead in 07 seats.

09:45 am The ruling Congress is set to retain power in Meghalaya where counting of votes to elect the new assembly began today morning. According to trends at 09:45 am, Congress candidates are leading in 22 seats, NPP is leading in 11 seats, UDP+ leading in 05 seats and BJP candidates ahead in 04 seats.

09:00 am The ruling Congress took early lead in Meghalaya where counting of votes to elect the new assembly began today morning. According to trends at 09:00, Congress candidates are leading in 11 seats, NPP is leading in 08 seats, UDP+ leading in 06 seats and BJP candidates ahead in 03 seats.

08:45 am The ruling Congress took early lead in Meghalaya where counting of votes to elect the new assembly began today morning. According to trends at 08:45, Congress candidates are leading in 04 seats and NPP is leading in 01 seat.

08:00 am Counting of votes began in Meghalaya today morning at 08:00 am to elect new 60-member assemblty. Vote count in Meghalaya began with counting of postal votes in presence of the candidates and agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers.

06:30 am Counting of votes to elect the new 60-member Assembly in Meghalaya will begin at 08:00 am. The State Election Commission sources said counting of votes in Meghalaya will begin with postal ballots. Round-wise counting of votes recorded in EVMs will then take place.

"We will start at 8:00 am. 11 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces have been retained for guarding strong rooms; spoke to DG (of Police), sufficient forces are there to take care of post counting scenario", FR Kharkongor, Meghalaya Chief Election Officer said.

Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 for 59 of the total 60 assembly seats. Election in one seat was cancelled because of the murder of NCP candidate. Over 50 per cent voters turned up for polling in Meghalaya. The ruling Congress fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP put up nominees in 47 constituencies. For the first time, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats.

Currently, Congress has 29 MLAs, United Democratic Party (UDP) 08, Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) 04, National People's Party (NPP) 02, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 02, North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP) 01, Garo National Council (GNC), Independents and others 13.

Though the ruling Congress is confident of retaining the important state in Northeast, Exit Polls have predicted a gung assembly in Meghalaya with the BJP and its allies giving a tough fight to Congress which is ruling here since last ten years.

