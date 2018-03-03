Agartala: The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) comfortably won Tripura, storming into the Left's Northeast bastion winning 43 of the total 60 seats with a vote share of over 40 per cent, the Election Commission data showed after counting of votes.

The CPI (M), which has been in power for three decades, came a distant second with 15 seats. The Congress was wiped out in an election it had given up on right in the beginning. In yet another development on election result day, Tripura minister and CPM candidate Khagendra Jamataia died on counting eve.

11:45 am The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to overthrow 25 years rule of CPI(M) in Tripura, according to trends at 11:45 am. The BJP is leading in 43 seats whereas the ruling CPI(M) is struggling at just 15 seats, according to the latest trends.

These are just trends after initial rounds of counting. The final results are expected to be declared by today afternoon.

11:15 am The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to overthrow 25 years rule of CPI(M) in Tripura, according to trends at 11:15 am. The BJP is leading in 39 seats whereas the ruling CPI(M) is struggling at just 20 seats, according to the latest trends.

09:30 am Ruling CPI (M), and BJP and its ally are in neck and neck battle to secure power in Tripura where counting of votes started today morning. CPI (M) is leading on 31 seats where BJP and its ally are ahead in 6 seats, according to trends at 09:30 am.

09:00 am Ruling CPI (M), and BJP and its ally are in neck and neck battle to secure power in Tripura where counting of votes started today morning. CPI (M) is leading on 24 seats where BJP and its ally are ahead in 18 seats, according to trends at 09:00 am.

08:30 am Ruling CPI (M), and BJP and its ally are in neck and neck battle to secure power in Tripura where counting of votes started today morning. CPI (M) is leading on 09 seats where BJP and its ally are ahead in 10 seats, according to trends at 08:30 am.

08:00 am Counting of votes began in Tripura today morning at 08:00 am to elect new 60-member assemblty. Vote count in Tripura began with counting of postal votes in presence of the candidates and agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers.

06:30 am Counting of votes to elect the new 60-member Assembly in Tripura will begin at 08:00 am. The State Election Commission sources said counting of votes in Tripura will begin with postal ballots. Round-wise counting of votes recorded in EVMs will then take place.

"Adequate security measures have been made for the counting centres. Counting halls were also ready. General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls," Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said.

Tripura had recorded over 92 percent (excluding 50,770 postal ballots) polling on February 18, 2018. There were reports of large scale snags in VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).

Polling was held on February 18 for 59 of the total 60 seats in Tripura where the CPI (M), which is ruling since 1993 with Manik Sarkar as Chief Minister, is seeking re-election. Voting in Charilam Assembly constituency would be held on March 12 due to the death of the CPI(M) candidate for the seat, Ramendra Narayan Deb Barma, five days ago.

The 60 assembly seats in Tripura are spread over West Tripura, Sipahijala, Khowai, South Tripura, Gomati, Dhalai, Unakoti and North Tripura districts. About 34 seats out of the total 60 seats in the state are reserved for SC/ST candidates.

Though the ruling Left is confident of retaining the important state in Northeast, Exit Polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will overthrow Manik Sarkar government in Tripura.

Tripura became a full-fledged state in January 1972 along with Meghalaya and Manipur. The CPI-M dominated Left Front has been in power since 1978, except for 11 years (1972-1977 and 1988-1993) when the Congress and a breakaway faction led by five Chief Ministers were at the helm in the state.

During 1988-1993, the Congress in alliance with the tribal party Tripura Upajati Juba Samity, ruled the state. The CPI-M led Left Front has ruled the northeastern state since 1993 under Chief Ministers Dasaratha Deb (1993-1998) and Manik Sarkar (1998-2018).

