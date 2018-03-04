APTET 2017 Answer Keys released at aptet.apcfss.in

Amaravati: The School Education (Exams) Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released online the official Asnwer Keys, also called Initial Keys, of the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2017) on its official website.

APTET 2017 Answer Key (Initial Key)

The candidate who had appeared for APTET exam can download the Answer Keys (Initial Keys) from the official website by following the steps given below.

Go to official website aptet.apcfss.in or cse.ap.gov.in

Click on "Initital Keys"

A new page will open

Select appropriate date and paper to download the Answer Keys.

In case of any error, candidates can raise objection till March 09, 2018. APTET Final Keys will be released on March 12, 2018. APTET Result will be declared on March 16, 2018.

The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2017) notification was released in December. It was scheduled to be held in January but was postponed and was held from February 21 to March 02, 2018. The APTET was held at various test centers of Andhra Pradesh in online mode.

A 20% weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80% weightage will be for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared. However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/ employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for Teacher appointment.

