Dalit pushed into Holi bonfire in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district

Sagar: A dalit man was allegedly pushed into a Holi Dahan - Holi bonfire, by an upper caste couple in Futera village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on March 1. The couple got angry fearing the bonfire lit by the victim and others would engulf their house, according to police.

The dalit, identified as Balram Ahirwar, survived with 15 per cent burn injuries, an official said, adding that the police arrested one Raje Rajput (38) in connection with the incident on Thursday night while efforts are on to trace his wife, according to PTI.

The incident occurred during the Holika 'dahan' (burning) ceremony in the village, located around 40 kms away from the district headquarter, said Rahatgarh police station inspector Anil Singh. He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion, which they feared would engulf their house.

In a fit of rage, they caught hold of Ahirwar and pushed him into the bonfire, the inspector said. Ahirwar was rescued by other revellers and admitted to hospital, PTI reported.

When contacted, district SP S Shukla told PTI Ahirwar alleged the Rajput couple passed casteist remarks during an argument with him. Singh said the accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On the eve of Holi, typically at or after sunset, the pyre is lit, signifying Holika Dahan. The ritual symbolises the victory of good over evil. People sing and dance around the fire. People also perform parikrama of fire. The next day people play Holi, the popular festival of colors.

