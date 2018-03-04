Maharashtra HSC result 2018 likely to be delayed as teachers boycott evaluation

Mumbai: The 2018 result of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 students is likely to be delayed as junior college teachers across the state have refused to complete the assessment and evaluation of answer sheets unless their demands are met.

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams began on February 21. It will continue till March 20. However, the assessment and evaluation of the answer sheets are done simultaneously so as to declare the Class 12 result in time. Class 12 and HSC result is important as it is the minimum eligibility requirement for admission to higher and professional courses. The HSC and Class 12 result is also compulsory requirement to appear for engineering entrance JEE Main and medical entrance NEET exams.

Any delay in the result hence is likely to disturb the entire future academic activities of the class 12 students. The Junior College teachers while refusing to assess answer sheets unless the government fulfilled their demands said they are not against students and that their fight is with the government.

“We are not against the students and their future but the matter has gone beyond the limit now. The fight is between us and the government which has been promising to fulfill our demands for the past three years. There are teachers who have been selflessly teaching for the last 18 years without any salary, some in return of a meager salary of Rs 5,000 (for full-time) and Rs 2,000 (for part-time). We cannot wait anymore,” Anil Deshmukh, President of the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers' Organisations, said.

“We have sent several reminders to the state government regarding our demands, but there has been no response. We are not to be blamed if the HSC results are delayed”, Deshmukh said.

The Maharashtra Junior College teachers are protesting since last three years. They renewed their protest December last year. “Our first sit-in protest was held in front of the office of District Collector on December 18. But, the state education department and Minister Vinod Tawde have shown no interest in solving our problems,” Sanjay Shinde, General Secretary of Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers’ Association, said adding that the teachers were left with no option but to boycott the evaluation process.

It is also learnt that after their protest on February 02, the government said it was ready to accept their demands and promised to issue the required notification and implement it by February 20. The list of 32 demands of these teachers includes implementation of old pension scheme, separate administration for junior colleges, confirmation for the teachers completing 24 years of service, salary grant to IT teachers, streamlined recruitment and payment of salaries, benefits for the teachers having MPhil, PhD and MEd degrees, increasing the retirement age up to 60 and no non-education work for junior college teachers.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, said, “We have forwarded to the state government the list of demands received from the junior college teachers’ association. We have also requested the teachers to cooperate and resume work.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) normally declare the HSC Class 12 result by June 15. The admission process for higher education and other professional courses immediately starts after HSC Class 12 result declaration.



