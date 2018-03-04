Malegaon NGO to adopt school, build Qabristan wall near Babri Masjid in Ayodhya



[A delegation of Muslim Reservation Forum (MRF) Malegaon in a meeting with Zafaryab Jeelani of All India Muslim Personal Law Board on February 25, 2018 in Lucknow. (Photo: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: Muslim Reservation Forum (MRF), a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has decided to adopt a dilapidating school and build a compound-wall around the Qabristan located near the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

A delegation of Muslim Reservation Forum (MRF Malegaon) visited Ayodhya on February 25, 2018 and held a meeting with Iqbal Hashim Ansari, one of the petitioners in the Babri Masjid land right case, Hafiz Syed Akhlaq and other local Muslims after Zuhar prayers at Badar Masjid.

“During the meeting we were told that Muslim population in Ayodhya is about 5000 and most of them are living in poverty, backwardness and in abysmal condition. We were also informed that the only school in the locality which offers education till 5th standard is in complete disarray. We were also informed that the ancient Qabristan located near the Babri Masjid is being encroached over and subjected to desecration”, MRF Malegaon member Abdul Haleem Siddiqui, who was part of the delegation, said while talking to ummid.com.

“After a consultation with the Convener of MRF Malegaon and MLA, Shaikh Asif, it was decided to adopt the school and bear all the expenses needed to build a compound-wall around Shah Alam Qabristan in Ayodhya”, he said.



[Muslim Reservation Forum (MRF) Malegaon delegation with Iqbal Hasim Ansari and other Muslims of Ayodhya (Photo: ummid.com)]

Apart from restoring order of the school and building compound-wall around the Shah Alam Qabristan, MRF Malegaon is also trying to make arrangement for the local Muslim education up to 12th standard and prepare them for higher education.

The MRF delegation, which comprised Khalid Shaikh Rasheed, Hafiz Anees Azhar, Aslam Ansari and Shakeel Jani Baig besides Abdul Haleem Siddiqui, also met President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Syed Rabey Hasan Nadvi and Advocate Zafaryab Jeelani , head of the Muslim panel’s legal cell which looks after the case of the 17th century Babri Masjid, in Lucknow.

Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu extremists on December 06, 1992. The mosque land has been since then forcibly taken over from the control of the Muslim Waqf. A case pertaining to the right of the land is pending in the Supreme Court. The top court of India is scheduled to start the final hearing in the case from March 14, 2018.



