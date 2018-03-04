No alliance with SP, but BSP cadres will vote to defeat BJP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Smajwadi Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati refuted the reports of alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP), but said her cadres will vote to defeat the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-elections.

Gorakhpur is the parliamentary constituency and stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Similarly, Phupur is the parliamentary constituency of Keshav Prasad Maurya. Adityanath and Maurya both resigned from the parliament to become Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, thus necessitating the by-elections, scheduled to be held on March 11, 2018.

Around 40 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the by-polls to these seats, including BJP candidates Upendra Shukla and Kaushalendra Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party’s Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Singh Patel, and Congress candidates Sureetha Kareem and Manish Mishra.

Amid the reports of BSP’s decision not to field the party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections came the Tweet of Smajwadi Party spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak claiming that the BSP has extended support to the SP candidates.

“BSP has decided to support Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha by-polls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur. Much awaited decision by Mayawati Ji. Looking forward to contesting together and creating a larger Bahujan secular alliance”, Pathak wrote on Twitter.

Pathak’s Tweet led to wild speculations in the media about SP-BSP alliance not only in Uttar Pradesh by-elections to be held on March 11, but also for future elections, forcing Mayawati to issue a clarification. "I would like to clarify that apart from Karnataka, the BSP has not entered into an alliance with any party in any state, including for contesting by-polls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Such rumours are false and baseless, and must not be encouraged," she said.

Mayawati however gave enough hint to suggest BSP's reported understanding with the Samajwadi Party. "We have not floated any candidate for the Lok Sabha polls or Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-polls. Our party members will exercise their vote to defeat the BJP candidates," she said.



