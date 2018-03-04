New Delhi: Conceding to the demands of lakhs of job aspirants who are protesting since last six days at the CGO Complex, Lodhi Road in New Delhi, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) finally decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of SSC CGL Tier 2 exams held on February 21.

"The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues," SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Khurana's statement came after a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, according to PTI.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also assured the protesting students that “something positive on their demands will be done” by Sunday evening. Later in the day today Anna Hazare too supported the protesters saying, “This is a fight against corruption to strengthen democracy and I stand with you in this protest.”

On Saturday, Congress leader Deepender Hooda and the National Student’s Union of India also joined the protest and expressed solidarity. Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, too, backed the protesting candidates for a CBI probe.

The Commission had initially refused to concede to the demands of the job aspirants, saying, "Prima-facie evidence clearly indicated that the entire episode was created by some unruly elements, with a malafide intention, to try to disrupt the examination".

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was held from 17 to 22 February 2018. A total of 1,89,843 candidates had appeared for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, this year.

For all the latest Opinions, Views and News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic