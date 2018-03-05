Latest technology should be used to empower women: Andrew Fleming

Hyderabad: Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner at Hyderabad, on Monday underscored the need for framing globally applicable laws to protect the rights of women.

Giving his presidential remarks at a national conference at a national conference on “Gender Empowerment and Sensitization” at CSE Academy, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the Deputy High Commissioner also said that the latest technology should be used to empower the women.

The conference was organized by Department of Women Education, Department of Social Work, Al Beruni Centre for Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy and Training and Placement Cell in collaboration with Rubaroo, a non-profit based in Hyderabad.

Rema Rajeswari, IPS, highlighted the need of proper grooming of children that should include sensitization women’s roles in life. She also underscored the need for role sharing in constructing a safe society.

Prof. Shahida Murtuza, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Head, Department of Women Education, asked men and women to play their role in changing the attitude of the society towards women.

Prof. Amirullah Khan, Director, Training & Placement, also spoke about the theme of the conference.

Documentaries 'Rubaroo with Gender' by Taufique and Shantikumar and 'Nakusha:Unwanted' by Shitij VP were screened during the inaugural session.

