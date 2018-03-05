Girl students strip-searched at MIT Pune, govt plans to change exam centre

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monady ordered a probe and said it was planning to change the exam centre following allegations that some of the girl students appearing for HSC class 12 exams were strip-searched by security guards at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Higher Sceondary School in Pune.

"It's not correct to search girl students in this manner. The Education board doesn’t give such order. We are planning to change the exam centre", Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said whil ordering probe.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against women security guards of MIT College of Engineering, Pune by some girls and their parents who alleged that students were asked to remove their inner wear in the name of frisking before the HSC exam which began on February 21, 2018.

"On February 21 the first day of our exam, two women staffers asked me to remove my inner wear to check for chits," a girl student said. The alleged searches took place on February 26 and February 28 as well.

Meanwhile, the MIT management denied the allegation and said the staff had only frisked the girls and nobody was asked to take off clothes at any point before, during or after the examination. "The issue is being highlighted to malign the MIT's name for taking strict action against cheating", the management said.

Principal of the Vishwashanti Gurukul Virendra Bawaskar also denied the allegations and said the hue and cry is made because the college did not allow cheating in the exam. "The squad had caught one of the four complainant girls in possession of chits", he said adding that a female police constable, who was also present, is witness to how we checked the girl students before the exam.

For all the latest Opinions, Views and News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic