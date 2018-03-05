Kerala TET December 2017 result now online; Click here for direct link

Thiruvananthapuram: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala has today declared the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (Kerala TET) December 2017 on its website (keralapareekshabhavan.in).

The Kerala TET i.e. KTET 2017 result is available on official website: keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates should visit the official website to check their KTET result. Candidates who have been declared ‘passed’ need to produce their original documents to the District Educational Officer for verification and issuance of KTET 2017 Qualified certificate.

The Kerala TET 2017 was held on December 28 and December 30, 2017. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had on Friday released the final KTET Answer Key. A total of 58 corrections are made in the KTET corrected Answer Key.

The Kerala education department had released the tentative Answer Key on January 06, 2018.

KTET 2017 was conducted as four papers as Category 1 for Lower Primary Classes, Category 2 for Upper Primary Classes, Category 3 for High School Classes and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

Most of the corrections were in Sanskrit paper of Category 3 exam, in which 1 question has been cancelled and 15 answers have been changed. Overall, 27 corrections have been made in Category 3 exam.

In Category 4 exam, total 9 questions have been cancelled, while other 9 answers have been changed. Check the rectified answer key of KTET December 2017 exam from here.

All the four papers in Kerala TET 2017 exam carried 150 marks. The minimum qualifying marks are 60% for General category candidates and 55% for SC, ST, OBC & OEC candidates. For PH and visually impaired candidates, the cut off marks are 50%. Pareeksha Bhavan will soon announce the results of KTET 2017.



The General Education Department, Government of Kerala has last conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (Kerala TET) in August 2017.

