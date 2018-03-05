Give up claim over Ayodhya to avert Syria like situation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Muslims



[Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with Salman Nadvi in a file photo. Nadvi was expelled from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board after he supported Ravi Shankar's Ayodhya proposal. Justifying his support, Nadvi had said that he was supporting the proposal to prevent bloodshed.]

New Delhi: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday urged Indian Muslims to "give up" their claim over Ayodhya and avert Syria like situation in the country.

"If Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India", Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Monday in an interview to India Today TV. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was till recently working on his "peace proposal" to find out an out of the court solution to decades old Ayodhya dispute. His proposal was however rejected by Hindus and Muslims both. There were also demands from a section of Hindus to ban Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's entry in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya dispute is simmering India since 1949 when some Hindu activists broke into Babri Masjid – the 16th century mosque said to be built by one of the lieutenants of Mughal King Babar, Meer Baqi, placed idols of Hindu deities inside. The dispute reached its peak when the historic mosque was demolished in broad daylight by Hindu extremists on December 06, 1992. Top BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders were present in Ayodhya when the mosque was demolished.

A subsequent land title case was lodged in the Allahabad High Court, the verdict of which was pronounced on September 30, 2010. In the landmark hearing, the three judges of The Allahabad High Court ruled that the 2.77 acres (1.12 ha) of Ayodhya land be divided into 3 parts, with 1/3 going to the Ram Lalla or Infant Rama represented by the Hindu Maha Sabha for the construction of the Ram temple, 1/3 going to the Islamic Sunni Waqf Board and the remaining 1/3 going to a Hindu religious denomination Nirmohi Akhara.

None of the stakeholders accepted the Allahabad High Court verdict and decided to move to the Supreme Court. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar worked on his "peace proposal" even as the Supreme Court said it will start the final hearing in the case from March 14, 2018. His latest warning to Muslims came after he found no taker of his proposal.

"Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture... Ayodhya is not place of faith for Muslims. We cannot make Lord Rama to be born in another place", Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said while claiming that Islam does not allow worship at a disputed site.

"Some people are opposing my efforts because they thrive on conflict. All people will never agree with the court verdict", Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also said while also rejecting the suggestions that a public utility like a hospital should be built at the disputed site.

