'Complainant' stabs Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Shetty, arrested

[Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty inspecting various lakes in Bengaluru (File photo)]

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty was on Wednesday stabbed multiple times inside his office by a man who appeared before him as a complainant. Justice Shetty was immediately taken to Bengaluru’s Mallya Hospital where his condition is out of danger.

“A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru. The accused has been taken into custody,” Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital where Justice Shetty has been admitted. Sharma identified himself as an advocate, according to an entry in the register at the Lokayukta’s office.

A leader of the ruling Congress said the Lokayukta prefers to be accessible to the people and there is hardly any security at his office. "There was no bar for anybody. Anybody could access him with their grievances, there was no armed guard," said Brijesh Kalappa of the state's ruling Congress, describing the attacker as a "madman".

A retired High Court judge, Justice Vishwanath Shetty took over as the Karnataka Lokayukta in January last year.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, commonly known as The Lokpal Act, is an anti-corruption Act of Indian Parliament in India which "seeks to provide for the establishment of the institution of Lokpal to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries and for matters connecting them".

The Lokayukta is an anti-corruption authority constituted at the state level. It investigates allegations of corruption and mal-administration against public servants and is tasked with speedy redressal of public grievances.

For all the latest Opinions, Views and News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic