After Lenin, Periyar statues, Syama Prasad Mookerjee bust damaged in Kolkata

Kolkata/New Delhi: A Syama Prasad Mookerjee bust was on Wednesday blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata, allegedly by six Jadavpur University students who are part of an ultra-left group.

A poster signed ‘RADICAL’, which is the name of an ultra-Left student outfit, was placed next to the bust. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.

The incident in Kolkata took place a day after a statue of Tamil icon EV Ramasamy or Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu and two days after two statues of Lenin were damaged in Tripura where BJP defeated the CPI(M) ending its 25 years of rule in the state.

The statue of Tamil icon EV Ramasamy or Periyar was damaged hours after a BJP leader suggested it in a controversial Facebook post responding to anger over Lenin statues being razed in Tripura.

Amid tit-for-tat vandalism of statues in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed strong condemnation and warned of "stern action" against those responsible. Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has ordered all states to check such incidents. The MHA in its advisory issued said states have been asked to "take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents."

The ruling Trinamool Congress party too has condemned the icnisdent. “Our chief minister has already said we will not tolerate vandalism of statues. It is a shameful act. We are happy that the miscreants have been arrested. Locals alerted the police. We will not allow such things to happen in Bengal. This is not in our culture. We condemn what happened in Tripura and we also condemn what happened here,” said Shovondeb Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress MLA, who visited the spot soon after.

Six people, including a woman, who claimed to be students of Jadavpur University and members of an ultra-Left group, have been arrested in this connection.

