AMU Convocation 2018: Female students outshine males bagging 122 medals

Aligarh: The female students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) outshone the male students, bagging 122 out of the total 218 Medals at the 65th Annual Convocation of the university held in Wednesday with President of India and Visitor of the university, Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.

A total of 5,381 degrees were awarded to 2,891 graduates, 2,094 postgraduates, 25 M Phil students and 371 PhD candidates. President Ram Nath Kovind said it was heartening to see female students leading the medals tally in AMU. He added that these students will take the country forward to the path of progress.

“AMU students, who are awarded degrees today and the students who will be awarded degrees in future, are Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, and they will take India to new heights with contributions in nation building,” President of India and Visitor of the university, Ram Nath Kovind said while addressing the Annual Convocation of the university Wednesday.

"Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) plays a special role in India’s development and AMU students have made their mark not only in India but also in the other parts of the world, particularly in Asia and Africa", the President said adding that there is a very long list of distinguished students of AMU who have have excelled in politics, administration, education, law, science and technology, literature, arts sand sports.

President Kovind recalled that during his state visit to Ethiopia in 2017, he met with Mrs Roman Tesfaye, wife of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, who was an alumna of the AMU. He noted that Bharat Ratna awardee Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, anti-apartheid activist Dr Yusuf Mohammad Dadoo, and former President of India Dr Zakir Hussain were students of this university. He also mentioned the contributions of Dr Syed Zahur Qasim, Professor A. Salahuddin and Dr Shahid Jameel among others to modern science.

The President further said that progressive women like Ismat Chughtai and Mumtaz Jahan have added to the lustre of Indian society and of AMU. He referred to commendable example of Khushboo Mirza, a former student of AMU who has played a key role as a scientist in ISRO's Chandrayaan Mission. Achievers like her are role models for women in the 21st century, said the President.

The President said, "I am happy to note that AMU’s work in the field of science and technology is responsive to the needs of our society. The Centre for Advanced Research in Electrified Transportation is helping to develop useful technologies."

He said that such efforts need to be enhanced in other departments of the university so that knowledge and innovation can keep pace with changes in society. "Along with science and technology, enlightened, modern thinking is necessary to ensure every section moves ahead amid equality and fraternity", said the President.

He added that the pursuit of knowledge and the quest for human dignity are inter-connected and the twin goals have been at the centre of the Indian ethos and of our composite civilisation. “They have contributed to our diversity, which is our great strength, as well as our open-minded approach as a people. Mutual respect, learning from each other, sharing with each other, and acceptance of alternative ways of thinking and living are not just slogans in our society, but a natural way of life for India,” said the President.

Sating that these lessons hold true for us as a country, within and between regions of our country and within and between communities of our country. It is important to constantly renew this spirit, the President said, "We live in an age of globalisation – of building a world that does not just accommodate but celebrates diversity and that combines the best of modern technology with the traditions and cultures of our society to build the India of our dreams."

“Such an India will help every Indian, every boy or girl – irrespective of background or identity – to realise his or her full potential and such an India will be a beacon of hope for a restless world in the early 21st century,” he added.

The President said that in today's era, students of AMU are expected to take their place as among the best students of not only our country but the world. “This is a period of mobility and we are all part of a global knowledge society and in such a dynamic environment, engaging with teachers and students in other institutions will be helpful in cross-pollination of learning,” he said.

Rector of the University and Governor Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik said that on the eve of International Women’s Day (March 8), female students have bagged 56 percent of medals for their academic excellence. “Women are part of all professions including the elite Air Force and other defence services,", Naik said adding that today women are making their marks in all aspects of life.

He added that AMU alumni such as Zakir Hussain, Hamid Ansari, Dhyan Chand and Lala Amarnath have made the nation proud. “The AMU is special as it has made a distinct identity in India and abroad,” said Naik and added that AMU students are scattered all over the world and the nation are contributing to the nation.

AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor delivered the welcome address and presented the Annual Report. “AMU is ranked as the 6th best Indian university by Times Higher Education (UK), 2nd best Indian university by US News and World Report, 6th best Indian university by prestigious Q S World University Rankings and 6th best Indian university by CWTS Leiden Ranking (Centre for Science and Technology Studies, Leiden University, Netherland),” said the Vice Chancellor adding that the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India has ranked AMU as the 11th best university in the country.

Prof Mansoor added that AMU is making big progress with the establishment of solar plants, generation of clean electricity, District Early Intervention Centre and Paediatric Cardiology under NHM and cath-labs among other achievements. He further said that the university also has a new Olympic size swimming pool.

Addressing the graduating students, the Vice Chancellor said, “You deserve accolades for hard work and now it is your duty to represent AMU Tehzeeb (Culture) by becoming loving and caring human beings and the best professionals of your fields.

