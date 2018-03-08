Proud of my decision: Actress Dipika Kakar says after converting to Islam



Mumbai: Television Star Dipika Kakar, now Faiza Ibrahim, after converting to Islam said she was proud of her decision which also had the sanction and support from her family.

"Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision. My intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision", Dipika aka Faiza Ibrahim told The Times of India in an interview.

"But why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media we are actors and have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this.. I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space", the ‘Sasural Simar Ka' actress said.

The conversion of Dipika Kakar to Islam attracted media headlines after she married her co-star Shaib Ibrahim on February 22. According to the invitation card printed for the occasion, Dipika Kakar had changed her name to Faiza Ibrahim and the wedding took place in Maudaha Hamirpur of Uttar Pradesh. Shoaib and Faiza Kakar had met on their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka'.

“We have always taken decisions in life only keeping our family in mind, if they are happy and fine then rest of the world doesn’t matter to us. I don’t consider myself a celebrity, we are very simple people and we like to lead a simple life", Shoaib Ibrahim said.

Conversion to Islam for marriage is a norm in Indian film and television industry. Prominent actresses who converted to Islam and married a Muslim include Sharmila Tagore, Amrith Singh, Sangita Bijlani and others. Reports also said that Katreena Kapoor also converted to Islam before marrying Saif Ali Khan.

There are also instances when male and female co-stars of Indian film industry converted to Islam for second marriage like Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Dharmendra was married when he fell in love for Hema Malini. To get married Dharmendra became Dilavar Khan and Hema Malini took the name Aisha Bi.

However there are some others like AR Rahman, Monica and Yuvan who were attracted to Islam because of its beauty, and compassion, equality and truthfulness it stands for.

