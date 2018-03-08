JEE Main 2018 Mock Test for Computer Based Exam launched

New Delhi: The students who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2018 should run the JEE Main Mock Test which is available on the JEE Main official website before appearing for the final exam.

The JEE Main Mock Test is available only for JEE Main Computer Based Test (JEE Main CBT). The students who have selected pen and paper based test should solve last years’ papers available on different forums before they appear for the final exam.

How to access JEE Main Mock Test

Go to JEE Main Official Website

Click on the link on the top marked with “Mock Test for Computer Based Examination”

Login using user name and password

Click on Sign In

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2018, mandatory for admission to engineering colleges and eligibility test for JEE Advanced, will be held on Sunday April 08, 2018 (offline mode), and JEE Main 2018 exam in Online Mode will be held on April 15 and 16, 2018.

JEE Main 2018 Admit Card

Registered students should note that the JEE Main 2018 Admit Card of Hall Ticket can be released any moment. The CBSE had in the JEE Main 2018 Information Bulletin had said that the JEE Main 2018 Admit Card will be released in second week of March. “The Admit Card can be downloaded from JEE (Main) website from 2nd week March 2018onwards”, the Information Brochure says.

However, some media reports citing unnamed board sources claimed that JEE Main 2018 Admit Card are likely to be released on or before March 10. “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination for this year by March 10”, reports said.

JEE Main 2018 Exam Centers

JEE Main 018 will be conducted in major cities and towns of India as well as abroad. The complete list of 258 JEE Main 2018 Exam Centers can be found via JEE Main Information Bulletin. The list includes all major cities in India and also selected locations in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Eligibility Criteria and Number of attempts

The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1993. A candidate applying for JEE Main 2018 should be Intermediate or Class 12 pass from a recognized board and must have appeared and qualified in Class 12th examination in 2016 or 2017 or should appear in the Class 12 examination in 2018. The number of attempts for JEE (Main) is limited to three.

JEE Main 2018 Answer Key and OMR Sheet of the students will be released some ten days after the exam. “The Answer Keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of Pen & Paper Based examination and Answer Keys of Computer based examination will be displayed on the website www.jeemain.nic.in during 24th – 27th April, 2018”, the CBSE said.

JEE Main 2018 result, students’ score and JEE Main All India Rank (AIR) will be declared by April 30. “The score and rank of Paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 for all candidates will be declared by 30th April 2018. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in Paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) – 2018 provided and subject to other conditions of eligibility being met", the CBSE said.

"The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank. Only the All India Rank (AIR) is used for admissions through Central Seat Allocation Board to NITs/IIITs/CFTIs/SFIs/Others, while other ranks are for information purposes. Only top 224,000 - including all categories, in Paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2018”, it added.

