DTE Maharashtra to release MCA CET 2018 on March 15

Mumbai: The Directorate of Technical Education, Govt of Maharashtra (DTE Maharashtra) will release on Thursday March 15 the Hall Ticket, Call Letter, also known as Admit Card of the candidates who have registered to appear for MAH MCA CET 2018.

How to download MHA MCA CET 2018 Hall Ticket

The MCA CET 2018 Hall Ticket (Admit Card or Call Letter) of the registered candidates can be downloaded from DTE Maharashtrea CET 2018 website. They can be downloaded through candidate login. Follow the steps given below to download the MCA CET 2018 Hall Ticket.

Go to officiet MAH MCA CET website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mcacet2018

Click on the yellow link marked with "Click here to download hall ticket"

Login using Registration No/Roll No

Enter Date of Birth and Password

Enter the code as seen

Click on Submit

Click on appropriate button to download and take printout of your hall ticket.

The last date to apply for MCA CET 2018 was March 05. Candidates should note that the last date to download the MCA CET 2018 Hall Ticket is March 24, 2018. MAH MCA CET 2018 will be held in online mode on March 24, 2018. The MHA MCA CET 2018 result will be declared on April 03, 2018.

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier released the MCA CET 2018 detailed notification and information brochure which can be accessed from the DTE Maharashtra website. It had also activated the link of MCA CET Mock Test. Interested students can visit the website and run the mock test before they appear for the final exam.

Government of Maharashtra has established a State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET CELL) under Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) as per the provision in Section 10 of Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015, (Herein after called the Act).

The Maharashtra CET Cell conducts the MAH MCA CET for admission to First Year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Computer Science in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2018-19.

