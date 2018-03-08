Last date to apply for NEET 2018 extended to March 12

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) to March 12, 2018.

The National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) this year will be held on Sunday May 06, 2018. Online application process began on February 8, and earlier March 9 was the last date to register. However following the Supreme Court’s Interim Order which allowed candidates to apply for NEET 2018 without Aadhaar, the CBSE extended the last date to apply for NEET 2018 from March 09 to March 12 up to 05:30 pm.

In an official notification released Thursday evening, the CBSE also said, candidates may submit online fees up to March 13, 2018 till 11:50 pm. The CBSE also said that in the absence of Aadhaar Card, candidates can use voter ID, passport, driving license, bank account book, ration card or other valid IDs for the purpose of identification.

The CBSE further said that the window for one time correction will remain open from March 15 to March 17, 2018.

Students willing to appear for NEET 2018 should go to the CBSE NEET 2018 website: cbseneet.nic.in, click on the link marked with " Apply Online " and follow the instruction.

The CBSE Board will conduct NEET 2018 (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) for selecting students for admission into various medical and dental courses such as MBBS and BDS.

For admission in medical courses, this is the only medical entrance test organized that is why a large number of students show up for this exam.

NEET 2018 Syllabus

The board will conduct the test as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (amended in 2016) and the Dentists Act, 1948 (also amended in 2016). From this year onwards, NEET 2018 would also be considered for admission to Ayush courses in alternative medicines.

The CBSE had in the last week denied reports of a change in the syllabus of NEET 2018. "The Syllabus of NEET(UG), 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET(UG), 2017. There is no change in the syllabus for NEET(UG), 2018", the CBSE said in an official statement.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test or NEET is the one examination which would be considered for filling around 54,000 restorative seats the nation over. This examination is likewise valid for applying to private universities across the country.

NEET 2018 Exam Centres

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that the government has added 43 new exam centres for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, taking the total number of NEET exam centres to 150.

“Forty-three new centres granted for #NEET2018 exam. For the first time NEET exam would be conducted in 150 cities. In 2017 NEET exam was conducted in 107 cities,” he tweeted, adding that the decision has bee taken to make it easier for the students to reach the venues.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. As per reports, NEET has been made compulsory for AYUSH courses as well. Also, students from NIOS are eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam, suggest reports.

