UP board Class 12, Class 10 results 2018 likely to be declared earlier than last year

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), is likely to declare the results of Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2018 earlier than the last year.

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has in itself not confirmed officially any specific date, media reports citing unnamed board sources said the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Inter result 2018 can be declared on or before April 15. The official websites to check results are upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

In 2017 the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Inter result on June 09. In 2016 and 2015, the UP board results were declared in the month of May.

Priyanshi Tiwari of Saraswati Bal Mandir Inter College had topped the Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board exams 2017 scoring 96.20% marks. Bhawana, Sonam Singh and Vijay Laxmi Singh shared the second rank with 95.80 % marks. Overall pass percentage of Class 12 UP board 2017 exams in 2017 was 82.5%.

The pass percent of UP board Class 10 High School exam 2017 was 81.18%. In 2016, the overall pass percentage in high school exams was 87.66% - 3.92 points more than the previous year. In intermediate, 87.99% students passed in 2016 - 0.84% less than in 2015.

The UP board headquartered in Allahabad started conducting the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Inter 2018 board exams from February 06, 2018. A total of 66,37,018 students had registered the 2018 UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. These include 36,55,691 students who registered for Class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students who had applied for Class 12 exams.

The UP board Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2018 with Sanskrit as last paper. The last paper of UP Board Class 12 exam is on March 10, 2018. While the evaluation and paper assessment of Up board Class 10 Matric is still underway, the paper evaluation of Class 12 Intermediate will start on March 17, Allahabad board sources said.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic