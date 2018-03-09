APSET 2018 on July 01, detailed notification to be out on March 18

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2018 will be held on July 01, a detailed notification of which will be released on March 18, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University (AU) Nageswara Rao said on Friday.

The last date to apply for APSET 2018 is May 02 whereas the last date for applying with late fee is June 06, the Vice Chancellor said.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conducts the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) every year. The State Eligibility Test (APSET) is based on the pattern of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC.

The APSET-2017 examination was conducted in 31 subjects for which UGC had granted permission. The 2017 examination was conducted at six regional centres namely Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati. The syllabus prescribed by by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I, Paper-II and paper-III without negative marks was adopted for APSET 2017.

The number of subjects included for APSET 2018, the list of exam centres and the syllabus will be clear once the detailed notification of APSET 2018 is released on March 18.

APSET ELIGIBILITY

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examinations from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes(OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PWD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing at the qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for qualifying the test only after they have passed their Master’s Degree examination OR equivalent with at least 55% marks(50% marks in case of OBC(Non- creamy layer)/SC/ST/PWD(persons with disability) category candidates. Such candidates must complete their P.G degree examination within one year from the date of SET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September 1991(irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in APSET. Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their post graduation only. The candidates, whose post graduation subject is not covered in the list of subjects may appear in a related subject.

