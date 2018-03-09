Islam is religion of love, Madaris are centres of humanity: Ex-CM Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Islam is the religion of love and compassion and “a Madrasa is the centre of humanity and ideal living”. But some people indulge in spreading canard and baseless allegations and blame some communities. These views were expressed by Babulal Gaur, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Gaur was speaking at the annual function of Madrasa Tanweerul Quran, run under Banat Education & Welfare Society, here at Shaheen Colony on Sunday, 25 February, 2018.

At a gathering that comprised mostly of Muslims, the senior BJP leader said, “You are owners of this country”. India is the country of Indians irrespective of the path or religion they follow – whether they believe in the Bible, the Guru Granth Sahib, the Vedas, the Quran or anything else.

Islam is an ideal religion and madaris prepare ideal persons, he said. Islam is a religion; a religion of the Creator who is Lord of all. It is the religion for all, because a religion is a religion. It has no other identity.

To emphasize the goodness of Islam Mr Gaur cited the famous story of Prophet Muhammad who went to inquire about a woman who used to throw dirt on him when one day he found that the woman did not throw waste on him. On inquiry the Prophet learnt that she had fallen ill. The treatment of the Prophet changed her heart. The message sent across by this gesture was that evil, when returned with goodness, breeds goodness.

In his presidential address Hafiz Peer Siraj Miyan Mujaddidi stressed on the need for imparting education to students keeping in mind the prevailing social conditions. He said that students should be taught with love and affection and beating them must be avoided at any cost.

Speaking earlier Syed Sharafat Ali Nadwi, teacher of Hadith at Darul Uloom Taj-ul-Masajid, Bhopal said that human relations should be respected and that a Muslim’s role in society was to establish peace and justice. He further said, “madrasas are places where human beings are trained in goodness”.

Journalist Manzar Imam said that Madaris are needed to keep updating their syllabus to suit to the demands of changed situations so that their graduates are well equipped to answer questions that are raised from time to time against Islam and also against other religions. He appealed to Muslims and especially to ulama to resolve both inter-religious and intra-religious conflicts because these conflicts were causing great damage to the entire nation and community.

Abdul Hafeez, Nazim, Darul Uloom Zeenatul Quran, Mumammad Yusuf Nadwi and others also spoke on this occasion. Mufti Jawed Anwar Mazahiri, nazim of Madrasa Tanweerul Quran presented a budgetary overview of the madrasa. The programme was coordinated by Mohammad Maqsood Qasmi.

It should be remembered that this programme was organized to felicitate the first batch of Huffaz (plural of Hafiz i.e. someone who memorises the whole Quran by heart) who competed memorization of the Holy Quran at the madrasa. Established on 22 November, 2008, the Madrasa, within a span of 9 years, has achieved remarkable success in terms of enrollment of students as well as quality of education especially for Quranic teaching.

A number of ulama and intellectuals including children and ladies participated in the programme. Zahida Khanam, President of Banat Education & Welfare Society, Samreen Alam, an officer working with Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Saba Tasneem (Jharkhand), Nikhat Praween (Purnea), Shaista (Kishanganj) and others were present.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, guests from Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand attended the programme and expressed happiness and satisfaction over success of the Society which apart from the Madrasa and a Maktab, also runs a school.

