Rajasthan second Indian state to pass bill awarding death to rapists of girls under 12

Jaipur: Rajasthan on Friday became second Indian state after Madhya Pradesh to pass a bill carrying an amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or below.

The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan amendment) Bill-2018, which found unanimous support cutting across party lines, was introduced in the state assembly on Wednesday and passed today by voice vote. The amendment was carried out through the insertion of two sections (376-AA and 376-DD) into the Indian Penal Code-1860.

The Rajasthan government said that it is bringing in the amendment as it came to its notice that offences relating to child rape and child gang-rape are increasing. “Such crimes are heinous and turn the life of the victim into hell,” the government said in a statement.

“It is the prime duty of the society and the state to protect its offspring against all odds and give them an environment conducive for their mental and physical development. Therefore, such offences need to be dealt with an iron hand,” the statement said.

The cases of crimes against children have shown a steady rise in Rajasthan, as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) 2016 report. The state recorded 4,034 such cases in 2016, which is 3.8 per cent of the crimes against children (98,344) registered across the country. It stands fourth in the category of crime against women.

