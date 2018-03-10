70,000+ CBSE 12th students demand lenient marking for 2018 Physics paper

Mumbai: An overwhelming number of Class 12 CBSE students are signing an online petition seeking lenient marking for the 2018 Physics paper. The petition started on change.org three days ago has already been signed by more than 70,000 students and the number is increasing with every passing second.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams began on March 5 with English as the first paper. The Physics paper was held on March 7. Students complained that the paper was lengthy and tricky. They also complained that there was only a day’s gap before the Physics paper and they could not get enough time for revision.

"Most of the questions where bit tricky and indirect. Especially the 3 Mark questions from Section C. Considering that we only got a single day to revise the portions before our exam which is yet another reason which made this paper tough”, the petition started by Mihraj Subair, said.

“Students going for JEE coaching may find it a bit easier because they have been practicing this for a while. But that's not the case with most of the other students who depend on school notes and NCERT”, the petition addressed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

“Last year's XII batch had an extension of the moderation policy which awarded grace marks, after the Delhi High Court intervened. The CBSE has said that the moderation policy has been stopped from this year onwards. This is not fair as the previous batches had the moderation policy and the succeeding batches would have a reduction in the syllabus", the students said in the petition.

"This does not leave the present XII students with a reduction in the syllabus nor having the moderation policy”, the petition said requesting the CBSE Examination Board to make the correction liberal so that it does not affect the career of students.

Explaining why he has signed the petition, Akshay Kalucha, a student, said, "No galvanometer, no self induction, no magnetic field on axial, no eddy current,no telescope there were mostly not very straight forward questions. CBSE wake up this is not a joke in one day holiday what do you expect from a average child."

Aditya Tiwari, another student, said, "The paper was pretty hard for some students. We want lenient checking otherwise it would affect our future."

