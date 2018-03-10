KCET 2018: How and When to Download Admit Card

Bangalore: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to release online the Admit Cards/Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2018) to be held this year on April 10, 2018.

According to KEA KCET 2018 notification, the Admit Card (Hall ticket or Amdission Tickets) will be available for download on the KEA KCET website kea.kar.nic.in from 11:00 am on April 10, 2018.

According to the information uploaded on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2017) will be held as per the following schedule:

April 18, 2018: Test for Biology and Mathematics at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm respectively. Duration of both the papers will be of 1 hour 20 minute. Both the papers are of 60 marks each

April 19, 2018: Test for Physics and Chemistry at 10.30 and 2.30 pm respectively. Duration of both the papers will be of 1 hour 20 minutes. Both the papers are of 60 marks each

April 20, 2018: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The paper will be of 50 marks.

The last date to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2018) was fixed as February 28. The KEA later extended the last date of online application for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2018) by about ten days i.e. till March 08, 2018.

KCET Syllabus and Test Pattern

The question papers of the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2018) will be based on the First and Second PUC syllabus prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.

A model of the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets that will be used for marking the answers by the candidates is hosted on the KEA Website. The need for the replica has compelled us to design OMR sheet in such a way that all the information and the answers are marked only on one side. The top portion of the sheet is meant for furnishing the particulars about the candidates such as the Name, CET Number, Version code and serial number of the question booklet.

The bottom portion is meant for marking the answers, affixing the signature of the room Invigilator & candidates and also for affixing the Left Hand Thumb Impression of the candidate. The space meant for the subject would have been pre-marked. The square blocks in each item should be filled by the candidate in capital letters and numbers. The circles corresponding to the letters or numbers are meant to be completely shaded using blue or black ink ballpoint pen only.

The common entrance test cell was established in the year 1994 for conducting entrance tests to determine the merit of the candidates for admission to professional courses such as Medical, Dental, Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Engineering / Technology and Architecture courses, Farm science, B-Pharm, Pharm-D courses.

CET provides admissions to Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, Naturapathy and Yoga, Engineering, B.Sc Agriculture, Sericulture, Forestry, Horticulture, B-Pharma and D-Pharma courses and is applicable only to the students of Karnataka.

To expand the activities of the CET cell, the government in the year 2006 converted it in to an autonomous body registered under the Societies Registration Act 1960 called Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

