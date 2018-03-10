Telangana Class 10 SSC 2018 Hall Ticket available for download

Hyderabad: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released online the Hall Ticket (Admit Card or Admission Tickets) of the students who are appearing for the Telangana Class 10 SSC March 2018 exam.

How to download Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Hall Tickets 2018

Go to official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for 'TS SSC Hall Ticket' on the home page

Select the link for Regular, Private, OSSC and Vocational hall ticket as desired

Select the required details

Click on download Hall Ticket

Take a printout

According to the revised time table released by BSE Telangana, SSC March 2018 exams will start Thursday March 15 and continue till Monday April 02, 2018. The first paper is of First Language whereas the last paper on April 04 is of SSC Vocational Courses. All papers will start in the morning 09:30.

Mathematics Paper 1 is on March 22 and Mathematics Paper 2 is on March 22. English Paper 1 is on March 19 and English paper 2 is on March 20, as per the BSE Telangana SSC March 2018 revised time table. General Science Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on March 23 and 24, 2018.

The Telangana State Board of Intetmediate Education (TSBIE) has the main objective of regulating and supervising the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic