Expert committee formed for implementation of 7th Pay in Tripura



[This decision was taken at the first meeting of the council of ministers held here during the day, Biplab Deb, who took oath as the chief minister on Friday, told a press conference. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)]

Agartala: The newly formed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura will form an expert committee regarding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the state government employees, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Saturday.

This decision was taken at the first meeting of the council of ministers held here during the day, Biplab Deb, who took oath as the chief minister on Friday, told a press conference. Deb said he would not elaborate more on the issue since the Model Code of Conduct is on as polling is scheduled to be held on March 12 at the Charilam constituency. Election to the constituency was countermanded due to the death of CPI (M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, a week before the Feb 18 elections in the state, according to PTI.

The Government of India had initiated the process to constitute the 7th Central Pay Commission along with finalisation of its Terms of Reference, the composition and the possible timeframe for submission of its Report. On September 25, 2013 then Finance Minister P Chidambaram announced that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has approved the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission. Its recommendations was supposed to be implemented with effect from January 1, 2016.

Justice A.K Mathur headed the Seventh Pay Commission, announcement of which was done on February 04, 2014. On 29 June 2016, Government accepted the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission Report with meager increase in salary of 14% after six month of intense evaluation and successive discussions. The Finance Minister of India claimed it historical increase of salaries due to little knowledge of Sixth Pay Commission.

Despite various states implementing the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission, in Tripura salaries are still being paid to the employees on the basis of the 4th Pay Commission. This was an issue raised over and over again by the BJP and it even found its way into the party's vision document for the state with the party promising that 7th Pay would be implemented during the first meeting of the cabinet if the BJP and its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were voted to power. The promise helped the BJP and IPFT win the support from lakhs of employees.

