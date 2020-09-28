logo
CLAT 2020 Answer Key published on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT is conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS)

Monday September 28, 2020 9:24 PM, ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: The official Answer Key (Provisional) along with Question Papers of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 UG and PG have been released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in).

Direct Link to Download CLAT 2020 Answer Key

  1. Click here to go to the website: clat.ac.in.
  2. In the notifications area, 'CLAT 2020 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys'
    ' CLAT 2020 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys' as per your choice.
  3. The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.

Candidates can raise objection if they find any error in the answer keys. The last date to raise objection is September 29, 2020.

CLAT is conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). This year it was held today i.e. Monday September 28.

A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT 2020. Out of them 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. While 86.20 per cent of the candidates who had downloaded the admit cards, appeared for the test.

 

