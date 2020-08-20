MP labourer cycles over 100 km to take son to exam centre

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has covered over 100 km on his bicycle to take his son to the examination centre.
Shobharam, a labourer in Baidipura village, took his son Ashish to the examination centre -- located 105 km away -- on a bicycle. He covered the entire distance in seven hours.
The video of this hard-working father, putting all his efforts to ensure a bright future for his son, has gone viral on social media.
Ashish had appeared in the Class 10 examination of the Board of Secondary Education but could not pass. However, under the state government's "Ruk Jana Nahi" programme, students failing in Class 10 and 12 exams can reappear in the exam.
Since public transportation was not available due to the coronavirus-triggered crisis, Shobharam decided to take his son to the examination centre on the bicycle.
Shobharam also brought a bed along with him as he could not afford a stay in hotels.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
Also Read
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple