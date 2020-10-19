L&T lowest bidder for Bullet Train Project from Vapi to Vadodara

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the 237 km length of the Bullet Train Project under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.
The financial bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor were opened on Monday and Larsen and Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder, said a statement from the Indian Railways.
A total of three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies had participated in the competitive bidding. The other bidders were:
Afcons Infrastructure Limited, IRCON International Limited, JMC Projects India Ltd, Consortium and NCC Limited, Tata Project Ltd, J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd, and HSR Consortium.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) had invited bids for the project which is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 15, 2019. The technical bids for this tender were opened on September 23, 2020 and in less than one month, the financial bids have also been opened after rigorous evaluation of the technical bids.
This tender covers about 47 per cent of the total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi (Zaroli Village on Maharashtra-Gujarat Border) and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat and is the largest package under the project. This includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, and Surat Depot.
