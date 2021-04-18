Africa Coronavirus tally surges past 4.4 million

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 117,378, while 3,951,191 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
In terms of the number of cases, Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.
South Africa has recorded 1,564,355 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries.
Morocco had registered 504,847 Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, becoming only the second African country to pass the 500,000 Covid-19 infections mark. Tunisia was ranked the third in the continent with 281,777 Covid-19 infections.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 140.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 140,433,831 and 3,008,043, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,627,701 and 566,893, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,526,609 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,900,091), France (5,321,176), Russia (4,640,537), the UK (4,401,176), Turkey (4,212,645), Italy (3,857,443), Spain (3,407,283), Germany (3,139,683), Argentina (2,677,747), Poland (2,675,874), Colombia (2,636,076), Mexico (2,299,939) and Iran (2,215,445), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 371,678 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,693), India (175,649), the UK (127,508), Italy (116,676), Russia (103,451), France (100,563), Germany (79,910), Spain (76,981), Colombia (67,931), Iran (66,327), Poland (61,825), Argentina (59,164), Peru (56,454) and South Africa (53,711).
