Intimidation, Provocation During Jerusalem March – Watch

Occupied Jerusalem: Hundreds of Jewish settlers Tuesday took part in the “flag-waving” march in Occupied East Jerusalem – intimidating and provoking the actual habitants of the city.
The “March of the Flags” is taken every year celebrated the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part.
The original march on May 10 was rerouted at the last minute as tensions in Jerusalem had escalated.
المستوطنون يقتحمون البلدة القديمة بالقدس من باب الخليل أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/vLS6Iunwga— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 15, 2021
المستوطنون يقتحمون البلدة القديمة بالقدس من باب الخليل أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/vLS6Iunwga
Tuesday’s march was taken in Occupied East Jerusalem after the Jewish settlers got its permission by the newly formed government in Israel on Monday.
Videos and images shared on social media sites and shared by a number of media groups show Jewish settlers intimidating and provoking the local residents as they march in the occupied city.
من مسيرة الأعلام الاستيطانية في ساحة باب العامود pic.twitter.com/0p55b21M2Y— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 15, 2021
من مسيرة الأعلام الاستيطانية في ساحة باب العامود pic.twitter.com/0p55b21M2Y
Jewish settlers participating in the “Flag Parade” in the Damascus Gate area were heard chanting “Death to Arabs” in Hebrew. In another anti-Arab chant, they yelled: “May your village burn.”
One Israeli man shouted at Palestinians in Arabic “A second Nakba is coming” – referring to the 1948 ethnic cleansing of at least 700,000 Palestinians by Zionist paramilitaries.
Palestinians view the march as provocative as Jewish settlers flaunt their sovereignty over the occupied territory. Previous marches have included Israeli chants of “Death to Arabs” and the attacking of Palestinian homes and shops in the Old City.
Hundreds of Palestinians protested throughout several cities and towns in the Gaza Strip against the Israeli nationalist march in occupied East Jerusalem.
خلال "مسيرة الأعلام" الاستيطانية .. المستوطنون يشتمون محـ.ـمد الضـ.ـيف أمام باب العامود بالقدس pic.twitter.com/oBH0tkIbhA— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 15, 2021
خلال "مسيرة الأعلام" الاستيطانية .. المستوطنون يشتمون محـ.ـمد الضـ.ـيف أمام باب العامود بالقدس pic.twitter.com/oBH0tkIbhA
Some protesters burned pictures of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, the current prime minister.
“They have said that these protests are just to send a message, that while the flag march provokes Palestinians, they will not be quiet as all options are in front of the Palestinian resistance to respond to any kind of aggression by Israeli authorities towards the people of Jerusalem,” she said, speaking to Al Jazeera from Gaza City.
As tension prevailed in the walled city amidst the provocation by the Jewish settlers during their “March of The Flags”, Israeli forces launched air-strikes on Gaza.
Israel’s military said the airstrike on Gaza was in response to "incendiary balloons" sent by the Palestinians into the southern part of the country.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit "military compounds" operated by Hamas in Khan Yunis and Gaza City early Wednesday.
